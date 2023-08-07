KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 8, 2023

Tribal Council will hear Committee Reports today. In the morning will be Range & Agriculture, Culture & Heritage and the Water Board. This afternoon’s reports will be from Fish & Wildlife Off-Reservation, the On-Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee and Education Committee.

There is senior lunch today from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is ham broccoli rice casserole.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

Summer meals for youth 18 and under are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available at Bridges High School at 7:30 and 11am. And, at Madras High School breakfast is from 8:45-9am, and lunch from 11:50 until 12:20. Students enrolled in the 21st Century Programs at Bridges and the K8 are provided with breakfast and lunch. Check with those programs for times.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is today at the Warm Springs K8 Track. Registration begins at 5:30 and events at 6pm. Age divisions are 2 to 5, 6 to 9 and 10 to 12. Participants will get a t-shirt and medal. (Events: 50/100/200/400-meter races, long jump, softball throw and a 400-m relay).

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Human Resources and Comp & Benefits offices have new temporary office hours. The offices will be open 7am to 3pm each day until further notice.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Family Jamboree Day is tomorrow. They’ll will have the big inflatables and fun from 1-5pm behind the community center and then a Drummer’s Jam and Social Powwow is the evening at 6 in the pavilion. Food vendors are welcome.

Cricket Wireless will be doing a Sign-Up Event at the Warm Springs Community Action Team building from 2-4pm this Thursday. Representatives will be able to answer questions and offer sign-ups for Cricket. People can bring their own device or there may be a limited number of free devices available for those who sign up at the event. By signing up with the ACP tribal program, individuals may qualify for discounted service. Eligibility can be checked at the event or anytime online.

Master food Preservers will hold workshop for safe preparation, storage and uses for flavored oils and vinegars on Wednesday, August 16, 9:00 am to 11:30 am at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office in Redmond. Learn about equipment, supplies and tips for making best quality products. The workshop fee is $15. Class size is limited. Register by Sunday, August 13th. OSU Extension secure link to register for Flavored Oils and Vinegar Hands-On Workshop: https://apps.ideal-logic.com/osuextension?key=F3T9-25VWY_K9KH-5PTF_751c34980e34

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch on Saturday, August 19th from 3pm until sunset. The event will feature food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend. For more information call 541-706-9062 or email info@covranch.org.

The Center Foundation will provide baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Monday, August 28th at The Center in Bend. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good opportunity for students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. To schedule an appointment call 541-322-2352.