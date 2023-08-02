KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 3, 2023

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. The KWSO booth will be taking Warm Springs Library’s summer reading program slips. We will also be selling hot dogs! The Warm Springs Cannabis Enterprise “Daminwa” will be there with their new hemp products for sale. Purchases need to be with a credit or debit card. Warm Springs OSU Extension will have Peach Salsa samples featuring some tamatoes from the OSU Learning Garden. The free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance will be distributed. Anyone can set up as a vendor and everyone is welcome to stop by!

Art Adventure Gallery will hold an opening reception for its new exhibit “Landscape Memories” by Carol Leone. It’s this evening 5:30-7pm at the Gallery on 5th Street in Madras. The public is welcome.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Summer meals for youth 18 and under are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available at Bridges High School at 7:30 and 11am. And, at Madras High School breakfast is from 8:45-9am, and lunch from 11:50 until 12:20. Students enrolled in the 21st Century Programs at Bridges and the K8 are provided with breakfast and lunch. Check with those programs for times.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is happening this evening from 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

Papalaxsimisha’s Camelback Club meets on Thursdays at 6pm. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds entrance to join in a hike on the Camelback Trail. Participants can choose walk part or all of the trail and enter into raffle for prizes. The club will be cancelled on days that the temperature exceeds 100 degrees.

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is going on thru Sunday at the Fair and Expo Center in Redmond. There are concerts each day that are free with fair admission. The rodeo starts at 7 tonight and tomorrow. Rodeo finals are at 7:30 Saturday night and the Duel in the Desert Rodeo on Sunday is at 2pm. Admission and carnival wristbands can be purchased online.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Family Jamboree Day Family is on Wednesday, August 9th. They’ll will have the big inflatables and fun from 1-5pm behind the community center and then a Drummer’s Jam and Social Powwow is the evening at 6 in the pavilion. Food vendors are welcome.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch on Saturday, August 19th from 3pm until sunset. The event will feature food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend. For more information call 541-706-9062 or email info@covranch.org.

The Warm Springs I H S Clinic’s main phone number is 541-553-1196. To schedule with medical there is an appointment line 541-553-2610. To reach the Dental Department directly call 541-553-2462. A Pharmacy Refill line is available at 541-553-5475. And, for the Optometry number is 541-553-2483.