The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is tomorrow at the Warm Springs K8 Track.

Registration begins at 5:30 and events start at 6pm. Age divisions are 2 to 5, 6 to 9 and 10 to 12.

Participants will get a t-shirt and medal.

The events include: 50/100/200 & 400-meter races, long jump, softball throw and a 400-meter relay.

All youth are invited to participate and families along with community members are encouraged to come out and cheer on the youth.

WINGS Track Meet Flyer