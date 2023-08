The Warm Springs Bureau of Indian Affairs has issued a Reservation Wide Burn Ban effective immediately due to Extreme Fire Danger. RESERVATION WIDE BURN BAN ISSUED August 7 2023

High Temperatures and low relative humidity along with low fuel moistures means an increased fire danger.

Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have changed with Zone 1 at IFPL Level 4 and Zones 2 & 3 at Level 3. 2023.Fire Season Update 08072023 bgb