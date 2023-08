Coming out of several days of overcast skies and the possibility of rain or thunderstorms, Warm Springs Fire Management did report 2 fires on the west side of the Reservation on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The fires are presumed to be lightning caused. Around noon on Monday the “Lightning” fire was spotted and estimated to be about a tenth of an acre. Close to 2pm, Monday, the “Huckleberry” fire was about 10 acres in size.

Both fires have resources assigned including crews, engines and helicopters.