509J Announces School Board Appointment

In a press release this morning – Jefferson County School District 509J announced the appointment of Regina Mitchell to the School Board.

She is filling the vacant Position 2 seat and will finish the remainder of that term ending June 30, 2025. Mitchell replaces Jamie Hurd, who resigned in late July after accepting a teaching position at Jefferson County Middle School.

Regina Mitchell has served on the district’s budget committee since her appointment in 2021.

She brings twenty years of experience in education. A majority of those were spent as a special education teacher. After retiring from teaching in 2018, Mitchell mentored new teachers prior to moving to Oregon. Her daughter and granddaughter are both teachers in the 509J school district.

Mitchell will be sworn in at the District’s board of directors meeting in October.

You can read the district’s full press release HERE