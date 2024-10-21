KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 22, 2024

The Central Oregon Disabilities Support Network staff will be available for support and connection at Warm Springs ECE today. They’ll have coffee and donuts, and welcome people to stop by between 8:30am and 2pm. They look forward to working one-on-one with folks to address Special Education questions or needs.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: Volleyball is playing at home – JV & JV-2 at 4:00 and varsity at 6. Boys’ JV-2 soccer hosts Crook County at 4:30.

Warm Springs K8 football will play JCMS at the Madras High School today at 5:00.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. It is recommended that all women over the age of 40 get an annual mammogram. If you have questions about breast health, contact your health care provider at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center or Dominique Lugo, MCH Nurse at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow after school from 3:20-5:30 in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

Best Care is having glow walk and dinner for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month & Red Ribbon Week tomorrow at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Sign in between 5:15-6 and walk at your own pace for about a mile. Glow sticks will be provided at the start and a light hamburger/hot dog dinner after.

The ECE Food Pantry with NeighborImpact will be available tomorrow in the ECE Lobby from 2-5:30pm. There will also be Family Training on Pedestrian Safety that day from 2:15-3:15pm in the C Pod Activity Room.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s website.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is coming up on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

Indian Head Casino is having a Trunk or Treat event in front of their HR Building from 3-5pm on Halloween.

The next meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board is scheduled for Friday November 1st 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The annual meeting is open to the public with invitations sent to representatives from Tribal programs, Indian Health Service, BIA, Community Organizations and Tribal Enterprises.