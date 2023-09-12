Flu Shot Clinics

Flu season is coming and at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they will be doing open flu clinics starting next Monday, September 18, 2023.

You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm.

To thrive communities must protect each individual, including the most vulnerable. One way to do that is by getting vaccinated against flu.

The flu is an infection caused by a virus that attacks your whole body. Symptoms of flu include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches, muscle aches, and tiredness. The flu can also result in hospitalization and death – especially for those most vulnerable, like people with certain medical conditions and Elders.

The flu is spread in two ways: through droplets in the air and droplets on surfaces. When you breathe in droplets in the air, you may get sick with the flu. When you touch something that has flu droplets on it, like a doorknob or light switch, then you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, you can also get sick.

There are healthy habits you can practice to protect yourself from the flu. Wash your hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wear a mask in public places. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. To be even safer, consider carrying hand sanitizer with you and using it after touching doors and surfaces. You can also keep your distance from people you know are sick with the flu or when in a public place. Another effective way to protect yourself from the flu is by getting the flu vaccine. In order to protect our communities, it is important that everyone aged 6 months and above get the flu shot.