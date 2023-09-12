Warm Springs OSU Extension September 2023

Fall is here and with that a focus on Corn, a hint of cooler weather and new recipe ideas from Warm Springs OSU Extension.

Corn is a good source of fiber that can help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar.

It’s a good idea to refrigerate fresh corn in the husk when possible. Although corn is best when eaten soon after picking. Corn can be boiled on the cob or cut off the cob. You can microwave corn, roast, grill or sauté it.

Some recipes you can try are Corn & Tomato Salad, Corn Pancakes or Superhero Shepherds Pie

You can PRESERVE corn by canning, freezing, canning cream-style or drying.

Whatever your preservation choice – make sure you Preserve Food Safely.

If you have any questions about upcoming food preservation classes or other training opportunities, contact the Warm Springs OSU Extension office in the old boys dorm.