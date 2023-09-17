KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 18, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting today. Budget Presentations will be given by: the Education Committee, Land Use Planning, the Culture 7 Heritage Committee, Range, Irrigation & Agriculture committee, Health and Welfare Committee, Cannabis Commission and the Gaming Commission & Surveillance.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Construction Enterprise is completing sidewalk and road work in Greeley Heights. Quail Trail is closed to all traffic Tenino Road to Bear Drive, including the Looksh Street intersection. Paving is scheduled to begin today.

Anyone interested in being a ceremonial meat cutter should attend a meeting tomorrow at 11am. It will be held in conference room 3 at the Tribal Administration building. If you have questions, contact Fish &Wildlife On-Reservation secretary Renee Poitra at the Tribal Council office.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election will take place tomorrow at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, September 26th from 10-3:00. It’s being held at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs HAPPI, Prevention & JCP Programs are putting on a penny carnival on Tuesday, September 26th from 6-8pm at the Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on setting up a booth contact Andy Leonard.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to anyone interested and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety. Home tests provided for free from the federal government are no longer available. The Food and Drug Administration has issued guidance on older tests, such as the orange and white home tests, and has extended the expiration dates of some. To check for a test’s viability, follow the FDA’s table on extended expiration dates and search for the specific manufacturer and name matching the test’s box label.