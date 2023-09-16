KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 17, 2023

The Warm Springs Nation Little League board election is this Tuesday at 6pm in the Prevention training room. All community members are invited to participate. Board Member positions up for election are President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Safety Officer, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager, Information Officer, Fundraiser Coordinator and Concessions Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

OSU Extension Service in Redmond is teaching a workshop about canning apples and pears on Wednesday, September 20th, 9:00 am to noon. The cost of the class is $20.00 per person. Register in advance by today’s deadline.

Anyone interested in being a ceremonial meat cutter should attend a meeting on Tuesday, September 19th at 11am. It will be held in conference room 3 at the Tribal Administration building. If you have questions, contact Fish &Wildlife On-Reservation secretary Renee Poitra at the Tribal Council office.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

Indian Head Casino is offering a 3-week blackjack course for anyone interested in becoming a certified blackjack dealer. It will begin September 25th. LINK TO REGISTER. For more information call 541-460-7714.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting tomorrow. Budget Presentations will be given by: the Education Committee, Land Use Planning, the Culture 7 Heritage Committee, Range, Irrigation & Agriculture committee, Health and Welfare Committee, Cannabis Commission and the Gaming Commission & Surveillance.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle on Wednesday during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.