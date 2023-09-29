KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 30 , 2023

Madras White Buff cross country runners will compete at the Sweet Home Chapel Race today.

There is a Disc Golf Intro Day Camp that starts at 11 this morning at the Quinn Park Eagle nest Course. The camp is free and everyone is welcome to learn how to play Disc Golf.

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs tomorrow from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. To protect from seasonal Flu – Get vaccinated. Remember – it takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. Help your family and community stay healthy this flu season – and get vaccinated.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

The Good News Club is beginning Wednesday, October 4th and will take place at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It will be held every Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 for grades 4-8, and from 1:30-2:30 for Kindergarten thru 3rd grade students. Good News Club includes bible lessons, songs and games. Registration forms need to be filled out and signed by parent or guardian and returned to your student’s teacher as soon as possible. The forms are available at the WSK8 office and Warm Springs Market. For more information call Gladys Grant 541-325-2650.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is presenting a Dip Net Making Class October 5th and 6th at the old elementary school basketball court. It’s open to people age 13 and over and space is limited. Participants will learn to make, take care of and protocol of scaffolds from experienced fishermen. For more information or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has the following board vacancies: Telco Board; Composite Board; Credit Board; Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.