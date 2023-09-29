T-Mobile Grants $50,00 to WSCAT Commissary Project

Warm Springs has been selected as one of T-Mobile’s latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients.

The $50,000 grant will be used for the Warm Springs Commissary Project and was submitted by the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

The project will take former commissary building and turn it into a sustainably built co-working space with retail, food carts, outdoor pavilion and community gathering spaces supporting 40 aspiring or current tribal small businesses.

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart vital community development projects.

A check presentation took place this morning, Friday, September 9, 2023 at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office on the Campus.