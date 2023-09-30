KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 1, 2023

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.

Mt. Hood Ski Bowl’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day CTWS Celebration is today. Warm Springs Tribal Members can present their Tribal ID for a complimentary Action Pass 11am-6pm.

It’s Flu Season and with that – remember to protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick. And the main thing you can do to protect yourself and everyone around you is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

The next Native Aspirations meeting will be tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this week from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

The Good News Club is beginning this week and will take place at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It will be held every Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 for grades 4-8, and from 1:30-2:30 for Kindergarten thru 3rd grade students. Good News Club includes bible lessons, songs and games. Registration forms need to be filled out and signed by parent or guardian and returned to your student’s teacher as soon as possible. The forms are available at the WSK8 office and Warm Springs Market. For more information call Gladys Grant 541-325-2650.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is presenting a Dip Net Making Class on Thursday and Friday at the old elementary school basketball court. It’s open to people age 13 and over and space is limited. Participants will learn to make, take care of and protocol of scaffolds from experienced fishermen. For more information or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Everyone is invited to participate in an Indigenous Peoples Day fun walk and run on Monday, October 9th. It will start at 6pm at the Prevention basketball court. A meal will be provided at the finish, and the first 200 participants will get shirts & water bottles.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest is coming up Tuesday, October 10th from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

Registration is being taken for hands-on home-canned mustard and dried summer sausage workshop taught by OSU Extension Master Food Preservers. The workshop will be on Wednesday, October 18 at the OSU Deschutes County Extension office at the Fairgrounds in Redmond, 9:00 AM to noon. Cost of the workshop is $15. The registration fee includes products made in the lab and OSU publications and recipes. Class size is limited. The deadline for registration is Sunday, October 15. To reserve your space go to the Events section of OSU Extension Deschutes County webpage.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. If you’re planning to set up, here are some details: set-up starts at 3pm, they will award 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes in two category themes – Best Casper the Friendly Ghost/Wendy the Good Witch or Best Classic Halloween.