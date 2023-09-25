KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 26, 2023

The Senior Center is closed this week for training. There will be no senior meals or exercise classes.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history. The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will be hearing budget call backs.

COCC is offering fall term GED classes in Warm Springs starting this morning at the Education Building from 9-noon. Contact Stef Brewer for more information 541-316-5813.

Warm Springs Casino Enterprise is hosting a community job fair today, 10am-3pm at the Community Center.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The fisheries department will be passing out tule fall chinook from Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery today. These fish will be good for smoking. They will arrive at the Community Center around 2pm. Please bring your own bag or cooler.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed for staff training today through Wednesday.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Warm Springs K-8 Football hosts Obsidian at 5pm today. Cross Country is competing at the Culver Athletic Complex at 4:00.

The Warm Springs HAPPI, Prevention & JCP Programs are putting on a penny carnival this evening 6-8pm at the Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow during lunch in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics tomorrow and October 26th from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352.

The Branch of Natural Resources and Project Interdisciplinary Team have rescheduled the tour of the Seekseequa Fuel Reduction Project for this Wednesday. The van will be at the Natural Resources office at 8am, at the Tribal Admin building at 8:20 and in the Seekseequa Community at 9am.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is presenting a Dip Net Making Class Wednesday & Thursday from 8:30 to 4:30 each day at the old elementary school basketball court. It’s open to people age 13 and over and space is limited. Participants will learn to make, take care of and protocol of scaffolds from experienced fishermen. For more information or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be this Friday at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.