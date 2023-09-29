OSU Extension October = Apples

Warm Springs OSU Extension has a Fruit Loop Tour scheduled for October 5th to gather up autumn harvest items like apples and pears. Fall Fruit Loop Flyer

There is also an Apple Pie Filling class on October 11th where you can learn to make and preserve Apples for use in pies. To sign up call 541-553-3238 or message them on the Warm Springs OSU Extension Facebook Page. Be sure to leave your name and phone number.

Apples provide vitamin C, potassium and fiber. If you eat the peel – you get more fiber.

HERE are some apple basics including the different varieties of apples plus some recipes!

As you would learn in the pie filling class – canned fruit fillings are a time saver for year around pie making. You can preserve pie fillings by canning or freezing. Oregon State University Extension Service has all the details HERE