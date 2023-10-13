Campus Pavillion

The Warm Springs Branch of Health and Human Services Pavilion project has taken a step forward to completion this week with the installation of turf as the floor of the Pavilion.

Community Activities put on by Warm Springs Prevention and other Tribal Departments will take place at the facility which will also include rest rooms and a big screen for movies.

Individual community members will also be welcome to utilize the area that will provide a large covered space for events and meetings.

Additional parking will be installed once old office trailers are removed.

A grand opening will be held once the project is completed.

The Pavilion is located on Wasco Street between Kalama Fry Bread and CPS.