BendFilm Indigenous Panel at the Madras PAC

The BendFilm Festival has an indigenous film panel at the Madras Performing Arts Center tonight (Fri., Oct. 13, 2024) featuring Cara Jade Meyers, Ryan Redcorn, Miciana Alise and LaRonn Katchia.

Meyers has been in Warm Springs a couple times this year doing a youth film workshop with the Community Action Team. She is a member of the Wichita tribe, and was born in Phoenix, Arizona. Meyers can be seen starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, and others, in “Killers of the Flower Moon” (that opens next Friday). Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann’s best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma, where a string of brutal murders took place amongst the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

Ryan Redcorn is co-founder of Buffalo Nickel Creative – who do video, photography and design work. He is also a member of the sketch comedy group – the 1491s. Most recently he was a writer on the TV Series Reservation Dogs.

Cara and Ryan were honored with an Indigenous Award last night during the opening of the BendFilm Festival in Bend.

Miciana Alise wrote the film “Fancy Dance.” The film follows a Native American hustler, who following her sister’s disappearance, kidnaps her niece from the child’s white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in hopes of keeping what is left of their family intact. The movie stars Lily Gladstone and is directed by Erica Tremblay.

The Indigenous film panel event is at 5:30 is free but you do need a ticket that you can get online at Bend Film dot ORG. https://bendfilm.org/2023-bendfilm-festival/

That’s where you can also purchase tickets for other films and shorts being screened at the Madras Performing Arts Center and at other venues in Central Oregon, all weekend.