KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 13, 2023

There is no school today for 509-J students. It is a statewide in-service day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open for a full day from 8am to 5pm.

It’s Flu Season and with that – remember to protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick. And the main thing you can do to protect yourself and everyone around you is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund advisory committee will meet today from 11am-noon at the Tribal Administration building conference room. There will also be virtual options to participate. On the agenda will be public comments; an overview of public transportation services in Warm Springs; CET updates; ODOT & partner updates and transportation-related issues and opportunities. Meeting packets and agendas with Zoom links can be accessed HERE.

On the senior lunch menu today is stuffed pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes & gravy. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

Listen to KWSO tonight for our live broadcast of Madras High School varsity football. They host Baker High School and kick-off is at 7.

The Jefferson County Library will show The Super Mario Bros. Movie, rated PG, for its Friday Film Night. Admission is free and the movie starts at 7 tonight.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rough Stock Show is tomorrow at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds at 2pm. Admission is $5 per car. For more information or to enter an event, visit the WSRRA Facebook Page or text/call 541-460-3257.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on October 18th will be held afterschool from 3:15-5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the crown for the 2024 Miss Warm Springs. Bids will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, October 20th by email, to either sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org or minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org. They will also be seeking Miss Warm Springs candidates for 2024 too.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting coming up at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Thursday, October 26th. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one position on its budget committee, who will serve a three-year term. Applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download an application on the district’s website. For more information contact Courtney Snead at 541-475-4253. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, October 31st at 5:30pm. Applicants should plan to attend the next board of director’s meeting on November 29th at 6pm.