KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 16, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. To protect from seasonal Flu – Get vaccinated. Remember – it takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. Help your family and community stay healthy this flu season – an get vaccinated.

Tribal Council will be in session today. Agenda items include Secretary-Treasurer update; November agenda, travel delegations and review of minutes; and then draft resolutions this morning. Scheduled for this afternoon are federal & state legislative updates; enrollments; Indian Health Service update; Caroline Cruz with an update from the Health & Human Services branch; and then an update on Managed Care with Mike Collins.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.

Madras White Buff JV & Varsity Boys Soccer host The Dalles with games at 3 and 5pm. JV Football travels to Baker. And, Varsity Volleyball has matches at Crook County in Prineville.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles volleyball teams are hosting JCMS today at 3:30.

2024 budget meetings are scheduled for all three districts this week. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall tomorrow; the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday; and Agency Longhouse Thursday. Dinners are 6pm and meetings at 7.

Open enrollment for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits will be held this week on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday at the community center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm each day. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Papalaxsimisha and Warm Springs Recreation are doing the 3rd annual pumpkin giveaway this Wednesday in the Community Center parking lot from 4:30-6. Grab a pumpkin and head to the Great Pumpkin Party in the social hall from 5-7.

Family movie nights are coming up to show “Gather,” a film about food sovereignty. It will be shown this Thursday in the Warm Springs Youth Center gym at 6:30 and on Friday at 6:30 in Simnasho Longhouse.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is accepting applications for these vacancies: 1 non-member position on the Telco Board of Directors; 1 Tribal Member position on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors; a non-member for the Warm Springs Credit Board of Directors; 3 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and 2 positions the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm this Friday to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the crown for the 2024 Miss Warm Springs. Bids can be submitted until 5pm on Friday by email, to either sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org or minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org. They are also be seeking Miss Warm Springs candidates for 2024.