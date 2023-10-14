KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 15, 2023

Registration is being taken for hands-on home-canned mustard and dried summer sausage workshop taught by OSU Extension Master Food Preservers. The workshop will be on Wednesday, October 18 at the OSU Deschutes County Extension office at the Fairgrounds in Redmond, 9:00 AM to noon. Cost of the workshop is $15. The registration fee includes products made in the lab and OSU publications and recipes. Class size is limited. The deadline for registration is today. To reserve your space go to the Events section of OSU Extension Deschutes County webpage.

Native People have suffered loss from diseases over the course of history. The main thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community, when it comes to seasonal flu, is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

2024 budget meetings have been scheduled for all three districts this week. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Tuesday; the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday; and Agency Longhouse Thursday. Dinners are 6pm and meetings at 7.

The Great Pumpkin Party will take place on Wednesday evening at the Community Center social hall. Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next classes are October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Sign up by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday October 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest on Halloween. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on the Tenino Bench Mastication Project. We have links to access the Project Assessment and the public comment survey on the KWSO website. People can also provide their comments in person at the Branch of Natural Resources and Forestry offices or by email to michael.leecy@ctwsbnr.org.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.