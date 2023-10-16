COVID-19 Vaccine at IHS

At the Warm Springs IHS clinic, they have received a limited amount of the new COVID-19 vaccine.
They began vaccinations last Friday (10/13/23) during their open vaccine clinic.
First priority for COVID-19 vaccinations will be:
- Elders 65 and older
- Anyone with a health condition that makes them vulnerable to serious illness from COVID
The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to folks who fall into those priority areas during the open vaccination clinics weekdays except Wednesday mornings 8am – 12pm and Monday through Friday 1-3pm.
Appointments are not needed. You can just walk in..