COVID-19 Vaccine at IHS

At the Warm Springs IHS clinic, they have received a limited amount of the new COVID-19 vaccine.

They began vaccinations last Friday (10/13/23) during their open vaccine clinic.

First priority for COVID-19 vaccinations will be:

Elders 65 and older

Anyone with a health condition that makes them vulnerable to serious illness from COVID

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to folks who fall into those priority areas during the open vaccination clinics weekdays except Wednesday mornings 8am – 12pm and Monday through Friday 1-3pm.

Appointments are not needed. You can just walk in..