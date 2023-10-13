KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 14, 2023

Today in Madras High School sports action – the Cross Country teams compete at the Lewis & Clark XC Invitational at McIver State Park in Estacada.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rough Stock Show is today at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds at 2pm. Admission is $5 per car.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

2024 budget meetings have been scheduled for all three districts next week. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Tuesday; the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday; and Agency Longhouse Thursday. Dinners are 6pm and meetings at 7.

The Great Pumpkin Party will take place on Wednesday evening at the Community Center social hall. Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has the following board vacancies: 1 non-member position on the Telco Board of Directors; 1 Tribal Member position on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors; a non-member for the Warm Springs Credit Board of Directors; 3 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and 2 positions the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board invites participants to the 2023 Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Gathering. The gathering is being hosted by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. It will take place from October 25-27th in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. For registration information, visit their Facebook page or email Shoshoni Walker at, swalker@npaihb.org.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics on Wednesday October 25th from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352. Email laurenguicheteau@lasoregon.org

Jefferson County is offering emergency preparedness trainings and kits for individuals and families on October 30th from 1-2:30. It will be held at Jefferson County Public Health, located at 500 NE A Street in Madras. Register online: https://www.codsn.org/events-and-calendar/. Those who attend get a custom Stay & Go Kit.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. If you’re planning to set up, here are some details: set-up starts at 3pm, they will award 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes in two category themes – Best Casper the Friendly Ghost/Wendy the Good Witch or Best Classic Halloween. Recreation’s Halloween Carnival will be outdoors, also at the Pi-Ume-Fields. Booth set-up is 3-3:45. Fun and games begin at 4. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.