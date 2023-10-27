CTWS Tribal Council in November

Next Wednesday (11/1/23) Warm Springs Tribal Council will be meeting with the Bend City Council in an intergovernmental meeting, the first ever. According to KTVZ the community is invited to the joint session that will be at 4:30 at 710 NW Wall Street.

Other items of interest on Tribal Council’s November Agenda include a presentation on November 7th from the US Fish and Wildlife Hatcheries program, On November 8th – an Oregon State Police Liasson presentation with Glendon Smith – a Cannabis Referendum Discussion, an update on a Pharmacy Feasibility Study, and an Opioid Emergency Declaration.

A General Council Meeting will also be held on the 2024 Proposed Tribal Budget which is the final step in the budget process.

You can find the Tribal Council Agenda for November 2023 HERE