Museum 30th Anniversary Gala

The Museum at Warm Springs Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating the Museum’s 30th anniversary will take place tomorrow, Friday, October 13 at Tetherow resort (61240 Skyline Ranch Road) in Bend.

The event begins at 6pm, dinner and the evening’s program beginning at 7.

Individual tickets are $175 and are being sold on a first come, first served basis. Deadline to buy your tickets is Thursday, Oct. 12 at 5 pm.

Contact Sunmiet Maben at The Museum ASAP if you’re interested at (541) 553-3331, ext. 404 or email her at officemanager@museumatwarmsprings.org.

This is a major fundraiser for the Museum at Warm Springs and funds raised go toward Museum operations year round.