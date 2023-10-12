CTWS Employee Benefits Open Enrollment

Warm Springs Tribal Employees are encouraged to attend one of 6 sessions for open benefits enrollment next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Community Center Social Hall. Sessions will be from 9am to 12pm and 1 – 4 pm each day.

Tyler Moore works with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs on managing most employee benefits. He says “One pretty significant change to the medical plan this year is that the provider network will be changing. For the past 15 years or so the Tribes have used First Choice Health Network for the provider network. Starting January 1 of 2024 they will be changing to Signa. Signa has a robust network in Central Oregon as well as the Portland area, This move will create significantly deeper discount for employees so should be a win-win for everybody. Coming up toward the first of the year – you should check and make sure your providers are part of the new network.”

This change plus more about Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Flexible Spending, 401K – all that and more will be covered next week at the employee benefits open enrollment meetings.