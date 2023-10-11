KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 12, 2023

The field tour of the Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Project and the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management Project is this morning. If you plan to attend, meet at the Branch of Natural Resources parking lot at 8, be prepared for rain or cool temperatures. Transportation, food and drinks will be provided.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website, where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

Madras White Buff Boys JV & Varsity Soccer are at home today. They have matches with Gladstone at 3 and 5:00. Girls’ soccer plays at Gladstone. The volleyball squads travel to Molalla.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball teams host Culver today at 3:30.

Warm Springs Recreation Flag Football has a game today at 5:00 behind the Community Center.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting a community meeting to present activity and financial updates at the Seekseequa Fire Fall from 6:30-8:30pm.

The Recreation Department will take youth to the pumpkin patch at Liepold Farms in Boring tomorrow. The bus will leave the Community Center at 8:30am and return at 4:45. Get the details and permission slips from the Community Center office.

Tomorrow is a no school day for 509-J students. It is a statewide in-service day.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open for a full day from 8am to 5pm tomorrow.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund advisory committee will meet tomorrow from 11am-noon at the Tribal Administration building conference room. There will also be virtual options to participate. On the agenda will be public comments; an overview of public transportation services in Warm Springs; CET updates; ODOT & partner updates and transportation-related issues and opportunities. Meeting packets and agendas with Zoom links can be accessed HERE.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for a live varsity football broadcast from Madras High School. The Buffs are taking on the Baker Bulldogs.

The Jefferson County Library will show The Super Mario Bros. Movie, rated PG, for its Friday Film Night tomorrow at 7. Admission is free.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rough Stock Show is this Saturday at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds at 2pm. Admission is $5 per car. For more information or to enter an event, visit the WSRRA Facebook Page or text/call 541-460-3257.

Open enrollment for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits will be held next week October 18, 19, & 20th at the community center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm each day. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Family movie nights are coming up to show “Gather,” a film about food sovereignty. It will be shown Thursday, October 19th in the Warm Springs Youth Center gym at 6:30 and on Friday, October 20th at 6:30 in Simnasho Longhouse.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has the vacancies on the Telco Board of Directors; Composite Board of Directors; Credit Board of Directors; Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.