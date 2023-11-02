KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 3, 2023

There is no school today for 509-J students. It’s a teacher grading day.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

On the senior lunch menu today is beef & barley soup. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

Mt Hood Skibowl, Collins Lake Resort and The Grand Lodges in Government Camp are currently hiring and are holding a Job Fair at Skibowl West today from 2pm-5pm. Online applications and job descriptions can be found at https://skibowl.com/.

A memorial for Isaac Mitchell will take place tomorrow at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. Following the giveaway and meal, will be a namegiving for Erin Teeman and Winterbelle Mitchell.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s November Fitness Challenge registration is open now until November 6th at 5pm. Contact Joseph Arthur for more information. You can pick up/drop off application packet at the Community Center.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on November 8th will be held at noon in room 6 at MHS.

Thursday, November 9th there will be a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse. At 5pm there will be 1 seven of Washut and then a potluck dinner at 6. Everyone is welcome to share a meal with the veterans and their families. Feel free to bring pictures or memorabilia to display for the evening.

The Veterans Day Parade in Warm Springs will be Saturday, November 11th. Line up on campus will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. Veterans and families are invited to join. There will be a stop in front of the Courthouse to replace flags and introduce veterans. The parade will go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a lunch at noon.

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. All farmers and ranchers are welcome to learn about the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Farm Loan Programs on Tuesday, November 21st. They will be at the Branch of Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm. For more information call 541-923-4358, ext. 2.