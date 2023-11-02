Warm Springs Youth Council officers were sworn in this morning (11/2/23) at 9am at Tribal Council Chambers.

The officers were elected by youth council members on October 19, 2023. The officers are: Co-Presidents – Kahmussa Green & Dasan Begay, Vice President – Arthur Miller, Secretary – Keith Charley III, Treasurer – Charlene White, & Communications Officer – Katelyn Tanewasha.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is for anyone interested ages 14-24 who are Native American and a resident of the Warm Springs Community.

Youth can still join the youth council.

Adult advisors include Ardis Smith Clark and Mariah Stacona Alexander.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is a completely youth-led organization with a goal of being a unified youth voice to the community.