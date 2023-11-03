Veterans Day Happenings

Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The holiday will be recognized by employers and schools on Friday November 10th.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

This year in Warm Springs there will be a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11th, with line up at 10am and the parade starting at 11am on campus. They will stop in front of the Court House at the Veterans Memorial for a small ceremony and then the parade will go to the Agency Longhouse. Lunch will be served at the longhouse starting at noon. All veterans and veterans families are invited to participate in the parade and the meal to follow on Veterans Day next Saturday.

Madras will also have a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday November 11th starting at 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will honor all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m. during its Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony this year in view of the Oregon State Capitol Building.