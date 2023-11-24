KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 25, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today you can challenge is to not slack on getting some exercise on a Saturday!

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is sponsoring a portrait photo shoot event for the Warm Springs community. Photos will be taken Sunday and Monday from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gym. People are encouraged to wear their regalia, but can wear anything they fell represents their Native heritage. If you have any questions email Reina@wscat.org.

A Wasco Chieftainship meeting is scheduled for Monday at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 and the meeting to follow at 7.

Community Health Education & Wellness Meetings for homeless shelter residents and anyone in sobriety and wellness will take place in the Behavioral Health Center conference room. Find out more at the first meeting on Monday at 10am.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on November 29th will be held after school from 3:15-5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is inviting community members to a kick-off meeting for a Housing Study & Needs Assessment project. They are seeking input, ideas and concerns regarding the housing needs on the reservation. It’s Thursday, November 30th at 5pm at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are reminded that open enrollment documents are due November 30th by 5:00 pm. Any submissions after his deadline will not be accepted. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade will take place on Thursday, December 14th and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class.