KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 26, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and just because it’s the weekend – don’t forget to get some exercise in!

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is sponsoring a portrait photo shoot event for the Warm Springs community. Photos will be taken today and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gym. People are encouraged to wear their regalia, but can wear anything they fell represents their Native heritage. If you have any questions email Reina@wscat.org.

A Wasco Chieftainship meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 and the meeting to follow at 7.

Community Health Education & Wellness Meetings for homeless shelter residents and anyone in sobriety and wellness will take place in the Behavioral Health Center conference room. Find out more at the first meeting tomorrow at 10am.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting has been rescheduled for next Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

The December to Remember Round Dance will take place Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Friday night starts at 5:30 with a pipe ceremony and feast before the round dance. Saturday there will be a spaghetti feed at 6pm. Specials planned are Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt. They’ll have 50/50’s raffles, concessions and midnight lunch. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.