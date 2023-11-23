KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 24, 2023

Offices and programs in the tribal organization are closed today and will reopen Monday.

The I H S departments at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center are open normal hours today.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today’s challenge is to do 25 sit ups.

There is no senior meal today. The Senior Wellness Center is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Bowling Tournament continues today and tomorrow at Lava Lanes in Bend. On Saturday, there will be Youth Bowling Tourney for ages 4 to 18. It’s a fun tournament and kids do not need experience to participate. The divisions are 6 and under, ages 7 & 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15- to 18-year-olds. The top three scores in each division will be awarded a trophy. And, every bowler will receive a t-shirt and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bike or many other items. The Kid’s Tourney starts at 10am Saturday and should arrive early to get a bowling ball, shoes and lane assignment. Scholarships are available to cover the entry fee cost. Contact Sandra Greene at 541-325-1839 for more information.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is sponsoring a portrait photo shoot event for the Warm Springs community. Photos will be taken Sunday and Monday from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gym. People are encouraged to wear their regalia, but can wear anything they fell represents their Native heritage. If you have any questions email Reina@wscat.org.

Community Health Education & Wellness Meetings for homeless shelter residents and anyone in sobriety and wellness will take place in the Behavioral Health Center conference room. Find out more at the first meeting on Monday morning at 10.

The Madras Holiday Market at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is coming up next Friday, December 1st from 10am until 5pm and on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 to 5.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is taking sign-ups from seniors who want to travel to the Chehalis Elder’s Bazaar in December. The Senior Program is providing transportation only. Each elder is responsible for their hotel expenses, food expenses, and spending money during this trip. If any elder is interested, they need to go to the Senior Building and sign up. It is open weekdays from 8am to 5pm. For questions, call 541.553.3313.

The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is December 8th at noon.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next class will be on December 21 & 22nd. To sign up, call 541-553-2352.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Applications are due by December 18, 2023. Find details online.