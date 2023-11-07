KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 8, 2023

8th graders at the Warm Springs K-8 have a field trip to High Desert Museum today.

The Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm today near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last approximately 30 minutes.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Oregon State Police Liaison; Vital Statistics Adoptions; and Cannabis Referendum Discussion. Items scheduled for the afternoon – Pharmacy Feasibility Study; Opioid Emergency Declaration; and Casino Proposal/Request.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Today’s senior lunch is baked salmon & acorn squash. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today through Friday. It will re-open for after school hours on Monday.

The Community Wellness Center is taking sign-ups for Buffalo Sky Walkers youth basketball. Fundamentals practices for Kindergarten and first graders will be Monday & Wednesday 4-5pm, for 2nd & 3rd grades on Tuesday & Thursday 4-5:00, for 4th thru 6th graders on Monday & Wednesday 5-6pm, and 7th & 8th grades on Tuesday & Thursday 5-6pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs is celebrating the public opening of the “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” today. Everyone is invited to a reception at 5:30 p.m. at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The 2024 All-District Budget Meeting will be held this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic will close at 2:30 tomorrow and be closed all day on Friday in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy’s monthly assembly is tomorrow in the gym. They will recognize students of the month, the monthly character trait, and good and perfect attendance. They will also honor local veterans. If you know a veteran, please encourage them to attend. The 3rd-5th Grade Assembly is from 8:15 – 8:45am; the Kinder-2nd Grade Assembly is 9:00-9:30am and 6th-8th Grade Assembly 10:00-10:30am.

There will be a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse tomorrow. At 5pm there will be 1 seven of Washut and then a potluck dinner at 6. Everyone is welcome to share a meal with the veterans and their families. Feel free to bring pictures or memorabilia to display for the evening.

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Monday, November 13th at 7pm. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.

Papalaxsimisha hosts a Talking Circle for moms – a gathering to discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems and resources, childcare, and health. The next Mom’s Talking Circle is on Wednesday, November 15th at noon at the Family Resource Center.

A community sports and athletics meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th from 7-9pm at the Community Center social hall. It’s for participants of any sport, parents, coaches and anyone interested to voice concerns and recommendations.

The next meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board will be Friday November 17th 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda at https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/111723-KWSO-CAB-Agenda.pdf.