WS Veterans Day 2023

Plans are in the works for celebrating Veterans Day here in Warm Springs. This year there will be a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at 5pm.

In Warm Springs, this Friday, November 10, 2023, Tribal Offices will be closed for the Veterans Day Holiday but Veterans Day is actually on Saturday.

Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars, and Veterans Day 2023 will occur on Saturday, November 11. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War.”

Commemorated in many countries as Armistice Day the following year, November 11th became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became known as Veterans Day.

In Warm Springs this Saturday, Veterans, their families and the community is invited to an 11am parade with line up at 10am on campus. Dan Martinez is helping to organize the parade and talks about its importance to many veterans.

A meal will follow the parade at noon at the Agency Longhouse as part of local Veterans Day festivities.

In Madras, a Veterans Day parade is at 2pm starting at Sahalee Park.

Here is a look at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade: