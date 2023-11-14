KWSO Thanksgiving Wisdom of the Elders Marathon

For the Thanksgiving Holiday KWSO will again be honoring Native Heritage with our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon starting at noon on Wednesday November 22nd until midnight and then again on Thanksgiving from 6am – 8pm. That will be followed with a special edition of the Warm Springs Culture, History and Language program.
Here’s the Program Schedule
Wednesday 11/22/23
- 12pm – The Sacred Earth
- 1pm – Circles
- 2pm – Cry of the Earth Prophecy
- 3pm – Honoring Women of Native Culture
- 4pm – The Horse in Native Culture
- 5pm – The Harvest
- 6pm – Tribute to Native Artists
- 7pm – Native Relationships
- 8pm – The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha
- 9pm – The Dakotah Sioux
- 10pm – The Teton Sioux
- 11pm – The Arikara (Salish)
Thursday 11/23/23
- 12-4am Overnight Music Mix
- 4-6am – Talking Drum
- 6am – Mandan Hidatsa
- 7am – Crow/Cheyenne
- 8am – Assiniboine & Gros Ventre
- 9am – Blackfeet
- 10am – Lemhi Shoshone
- 11am – Salish and Kootenai
- 12pm – Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)
- 1pm – Yakama Nation
- 2pm – Umatillla
- 3pm – Warm Springs
- 4pm – Chinook
- 5pm – Grand Ronde
- 6pm – Inupiat
- 7pm – Athabascan
- 8pm-midnight – Warm Springs Language, Culture & History Hours
Excellent programming to keep you company for late night pie making and early morning risers getting that turkey in the oven and prepping side dishes.