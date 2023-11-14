KWSO Thanksgiving Wisdom of the Elders Marathon

For the Thanksgiving Holiday KWSO will again be honoring Native Heritage with our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon starting at noon on Wednesday November 22nd until midnight and then again on Thanksgiving from 6am – 8pm. That will be followed with a special edition of the Warm Springs Culture, History and Language program.

Here’s the Program Schedule

Wednesday 11/22/23

12pm – The Sacred Earth

1pm – Circles

2pm – Cry of the Earth Prophecy

3pm – Honoring Women of Native Culture

4pm – The Horse in Native Culture

5pm – The Harvest

6pm – Tribute to Native Artists

7pm – Native Relationships

8pm – The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha

9pm – The Dakotah Sioux

10pm – The Teton Sioux

11pm – The Arikara (Salish)

Thursday 11/23/23

12-4am Overnight Music Mix

4-6am – Talking Drum

6am – Mandan Hidatsa

7am – Crow/Cheyenne

8am – Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

9am – Blackfeet

10am – Lemhi Shoshone

11am – Salish and Kootenai

12pm – Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

1pm – Yakama Nation

2pm – Umatillla

3pm – Warm Springs

4pm – Chinook

5pm – Grand Ronde

6pm – Inupiat

7pm – Athabascan

8pm-midnight – Warm Springs Language, Culture & History Hours

Excellent programming to keep you company for late night pie making and early morning risers getting that turkey in the oven and prepping side dishes.