MAWS Tribal Member & Youth Art Show 2023

The Museum at Warm Springs held an opening reception for this year’s Tribal Member and Youth Art Exhibit last night, Wednesday, November 8, 2023. This year’s exhibit includes all types of mediums.

The Judges Choice Award in the Traditional Category was a beaded medallion necklace called “The Cougar with Green Eyes” by Delcie Scott.

The Judges Choice Award— Contemporary category was pencil and marker artwork titled “Self Reflection” created by Charlene Dimmick.

An Honorable Mention was awarded to Marjorie Kalama for her side purse made with bead and leather, called “Big Brother.”

An Honorable Mention was also given to BK Courtney for her wearable art creation of fiber, beads and shell buttons, called “Midnight Messenger”.

The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesdays thru Saturdays. Everyone is welcome to come check out the new Tribal Member and Youth Art Show in the Changing Exhibits Gallery.