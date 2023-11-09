Wildfire Smoke Tool Kit

A Wildfire Smoke and Warm Springs Safety presentation will be held by the Tribal Healthy Homes Network on Thursday November 16th from 4-6pm in the Warm Springs Market Parking Lot.

They will have 25 “SmokeMATTERS” Tool Kits to giveaway along with demonstrations for how you can use those 6 items to create a smoke safe room when Wildfire Smoke is an issue.

The comprehensive toolkit is aimed to educate, teach and empower folks about the hazards of wildfire and smoke events.

Wildfire smoke often builds up inside our homes. By designating a room, sealing it off, and using an air cleaner, you’ll create a safer, breathable space. That becomes a “Smoke-Safe” room.

Steps to creating that room include:

Close all windows and doors in the room Apply Insulating Tape around window frames Place a Draft Guard under the door to seal any air leaks Run an Air Cleaner or Filter-a-Fan when in the room Avoid activities that create smoke or dust If using AC, run on recirculate Dust surfaces with microfiber or damp cloth to remove ash and smoke particles.

More information along with 25 “SmokeMATTERS” Tool Kits will be part of the booth set up Thu., Nov. 16th from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs Market Parking Lot.

Wildfire Smoke and Warm Springs Safety Flyer