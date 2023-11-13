MHS Basketball Begins

At Madras High School, girls basketball officially starts today (mon., Nov. 13, 2023). Players will decide if they want to try out for the Varsity team today. There will be 2 days of tryouts. All players and families need to remember that with so many students trying out for spots on the Varsity, JV and Freshman teams, that there will be cuts. Seniors can only make the Varsity team.

Juniors can only make the JV or Varsity team. Sophomores/Frosh can make the JV2, JV or Varsity team. Tryout and then practice this week is 5:45-7:45 at MHS. You can ensure your athlete has registered to play basketball at https://students.arbitersports.com/org…/madras-high-school

White Buffalo Boys Tryouts will be today through Wednesday (Nov. 13-15, 2023) 3:45-5:45.

Coach Nick Brown says they are having another Fan Fest fundraiser for the team this year on November 29th at the Cafeteria and Gym. It’s a chance to come meet the team, enjoy a meal and participate in some contests and fun. The fundraiser is $10 for tickets for adults https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PzzcYYzFuSVL9Z9L21ssNZ6egXPIljCWYPiAhFpotOw/edit

This Thursday is Madras High’s Sports Information Night at the school commons from 6-7pm. Winter Sports include: Girls & Boys Basketball, Wrestling and Swimming.