KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 13, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Native Print Day. Tuesday is Regalia Day. Wednesday is Rock Your Mocs Day. Thursday is Beadwork Day. And Friday is Eagle Day!

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The 509-J School Board will hold its meeting at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this evening at 7. The meeting is open to the public and individuals who wish to comment will be given the opportunity to do so.

Warm Springs Prevention is giving away admission tickets for Madras Cinema 5 movies showing tomorrow. For more information contact Joni at 541-615-0036

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Bowling Tournament will be held November 23-25 at Lava Lanes in Bend. Find information on the Facebook page or contact Austin Greene, Jolene Greene or Birney Greene-Boise.

There’s Adult Volleyball Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 at the Old Elementary Gym. For more information contact Edmund Francis.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

A community sports and athletics meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th from 7-9pm at the Community Center social hall. Its for participants of any sport, parents, coaches and anyone interested to voice concerns and recommendations.

All Health Comp, The Hartford, and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) enrollment forms must be submitted by November 30th. If you are currently enrolled in Health Comp and The Hartford Supplemental Insurance there is no need to re-enroll as these will automatically rollover into the following year. For the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Medical and Day Care you are required to re-apply each year. If you have any questions or need assistance you can contact Monica Arthur or Lisa Lomas at 541-553-3262. The deadline to submit enrollment forms is November 30th.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Christmas Tree Lighting and a visit with Santa on Thursday November 30th at 6pm.

Sunday, December 3rd will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.