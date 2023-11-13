KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 14, 2023

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Regalia Day. Wednesday is Rock Your Mocs Day. Thursday is Beadwork Day. And Friday is Eagle Day!

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy. Tomorrow is the monthly senior breakfast.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Prevention is giving away admission tickets for Madras Cinema 5 movies showing this afternoon. For more information contact Joni at 541-615-0036

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams host Crook County today starting at 3:30. 7th grade games are played at the Community Center.

Voc Rehab in Warm Springs will mark National Vocational Rehabilitation Day tomorrow with orientations at 10am and 3pm for people to learn about the services they provide and if they qualify. Voc Rehab helps individuals who have a disability to obtain and maintain employment. Their office is located in the Culture & Heritage Building. Water and a light snack will be provided.

There’s Adult Volleyball Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 at the Old Elementary Gym. For more information contact Edmund Francis.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet afterschool tomorrow from 3:15-5:45 in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

A community sports and athletics meeting will take place tomorrow from 7-9pm at the Community Center social hall. It’s for participants of any sport, parents, coaches and anyone interested to voice concerns and recommendations.

A Wildfire Smoke and Warm Springs Safety presentation will be held by the Tribal Healthy Homes Network on Thursday from 4-6pm in the Warm Springs Market Parking Lot. They will have 25 “SmokeMATTERS” Tool Kits to giveaway along with demonstrations for how you can use those 6 items to create a smoke safe room when Wildfire Smoke is an issue.

COCC is celebrating Native American talent for Native American Heritage Month. There will be a comedy show this Friday with Gilbert Brown. It’s from 6:30-7:30pm in the Community Room at the COCC Madras campus. It’s free and open to the public.

Warm Springs OSU Extension will hold a make-and-take pumpkin pie class on Tuesday, November 21st from 11:30-1 in the OSU Kitchen. It’s free to participate and class size is limited. To sign up, call 541-553-3238 to leave a message or send a message on the Warm Springs Extension Facebook page.

The Central Oregon USDA Service Center and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will have a USDA On-Site Program sign-up where Farm Service Agency staff will be available for tribal producers who want to get information and sign up for programs. All farmers and ranchers are welcome to learn about the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Farm Loan Programs on Tuesday, November 21st. They will be at the Branch of Natural Resources in conference room #3 from 2-4pm. For more information call 541-923-4358, ext. 2.