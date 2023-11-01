Water Outages for Downtown Simnasho

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities wants Simnasho residents to be advised that the water will be turned off and on throughout the day, today and possibly tomorrow (Nov 1 & 2, 2023).

The contractors working on the new sewer pipe road crossing have encountered a serious issue while conducting exploratory excavation for locating the utilities in the excavation area for the new sewer main.

The issue has caused a delay for that project while focus turns to securing the pipe with the issue and getting it stabilized.

The original infrastructure was installed in the 1950s and the majority of that system remains as it was then – with just some sections upgraded in the 1970s.

Affected residents are in downtown Simnasho, the fire hall, 3 Warriors Market and residences north of there.