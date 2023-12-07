KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 8, 2023

Today is the senior breakfast from 7:30-9:30am at the Senior Wellness Center.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee meeting for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs meets today from 11 am – Noon at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration Office Main Conference Room.

The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is today at noon.

Madras White Buffalo boys wrestlers are competing at the Culver Invitational today and tomorrow. Boys Swimming is at the Ravens Invite hosted by Ridgeview at the Cascade Swim Center.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is tomorrow from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on December 13th will be held after school from 3:15-5:45 in room 6 at MHS.

Building Native Communities Financial Education classes are being held December 14th and 15th at the Agency Longhouse from 10am to 4pm. On December 15th, there will be an Insurance 101 session from 2-3pm that anyone can attend and learn about home & auto insurance. Email or call to get signed up mallory@wscat.org 541-553-3148.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

The Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Parents/Guardians to shop for a free gift for kids 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on next Thursday December 14th from 9am – 3pm and Friday December 15th from 9-4. The event will be set up as a store for adults only so Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center for any reason, stop by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.