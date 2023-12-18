Holiday Wreaths Honoring Veterans

Wreaths Across America is a program that started in Maine with a goal of remembering the fallen and honoring those who have served. https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. This past Saturday, December 16, 2023 was National Wreaths Across America Day.

Earlier in the year, when there seemed to be some energy around the Veterans Memorial at the Museum, KWSO reached out to Mike Williams, a local Veterans Advocate in Madras. There was a discussion about maybe having some wreaths at that location.

With the Veteran Memorial having not made progress at the Museum site, it was decided that the next best location for a Veteran Wreath Display would be at the existing Memorial by Warm Springs Tribal Court next to the Post Office on campus.

There are 8 wreaths each with an American Flag and a flag for each branch of the military plus the POW/MIA flag.

When you see the display – please think of our Veterans past, present and future.