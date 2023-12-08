KWSO Holiday Gifts

This Holiday Season you can support Warm Springs Community Radio with the purchase of an item from our online store.

We just got in some new items worth checking out!

Just click on “Shop KWSO” on our homepage or scroll down to the bottom of our App.

We will be set up at the Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar tomorrow and will have some discounts in place so please stop by.

We are also doing a raffle for our last light gray KWSO Hat and our last pair of KWSO socks – plus a KWSO Mug. We will do three drawings for those items. Tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.

See you at the Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center!