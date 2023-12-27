KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 28, 2023

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held at noon on Thursdays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. Light snacks and drinks are provided.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today – boys and girls varsity basketball teams are playing in the Sisters Shootout.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament starts this afternoon at the Community Center Gym. Games are at 4, 5:30, 7 & 8:30. Tomorrow’s game times are 1:30, 3, 6:30 & 8pm. And, on Saturday the first game is at 12:30.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Warm Springs Tribal offices will close at noon tomorrow for the New Year’s holiday. They will be closed Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

Warm Springs ECE Families are reminded that children need to be picked up early Friday for the Tribes’ early release at noon.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; and Power & Water Enterprise. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Contact the Tribal Council office for an application or additional information.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 19th, 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.