KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 29, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal offices will close at noon today for the New Year’s holiday. They will be closed on Monday and reopen Tuesday.

Warm Springs ECE Families are reminded that children need to be picked up early today for the Tribes’ early release at noon.

The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament continues today and tomorrow at the Community Center Gym. Today’s game times are 1:30, 3, 6:30 & 8pm. Tomorrow’s games are at 12:30 & 2:00 and then 7 & 8:30pm.

White Buffalo girls and boys basketball teams are competing at the Sisters Shootout today and tomorrow.

Senator Ron Wyden will hold his Jefferson County town hall meeting at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:30am.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324. To learn more.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is this Sunday at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.