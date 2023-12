The 58th Annual Warm Springs Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament will run Thursday, December 28th – through Saturday, December 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Gym

Teams on the bracket are: The Studs, Columbia River, Goonies, Team TMT, Sweat Rocks, Rezidentials, Lapwai, ID and NW Ballerz.

The first game is slated for Thursday at 4:00.

Championship will be on Saturday at 8:30pm.

Holiday Tourney 2023 bracket