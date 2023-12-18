KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 19, 2023

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Senior Meals are cancelled this week to allow staff to put together Senior Food Boxes.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Simnasho’s 2nd annual Christmas Light Parade is this evening at 5:30. Anyone who wants to take part can meet up at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. There will be a snack after.

People are invited to make a necklace for a Christmas gift with supplies provided today from 9 to 4 in the Prevention classroom at the old elementary school. A light lunch will be provided. For more information call Judy at 541-615-0115.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last-Minute Christmas Bazaar tomorrow from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is Wednesday thru Sunday December 27th thru the 31st at the Community Center Gym.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

Families with youth registered in the MAC Recreation District’s winter basketball league can expect rosters and schedules to be emailed by this weekend. Due to an influx in players and to keep teams fair and even, not all requests were able to be met and players will not be able to change teams. Practices and games will be at local 509J school gyms. Practices will begin Tuesday, January 2nd. Games will begin Saturday, January 13th. If you have any questions, email info@macrecdistrict.com pr call (541) 475-4253.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.