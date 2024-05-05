KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 6, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

The Warm Springs K8 library IS hosting a book fair. Students will be able to visit during their library specials. Middle School students can visit the book fair before school.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning: BIA Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update; and Realty Items. This afternoon: Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorney Updates

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

A Wasco Chieftainship candidate forum will be held today at the Agency Longhouse. A potluck dinner will begin at 5:30pm.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic. The cost is $25 per horse for Tribal Members. It’s being provided by Oregon State University Veterinary School. It’s on Saturday May 11th at the Rodeo Grounds. This is for halter broke horses only. For information and to reserve a spot call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

The Wasco Chieftainship Election is coming up Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

COCC’s annual Salmon Bake is on Saturday, May 18th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the COCC Bend campus, Athletic Field. Everyone is invited to join for a free, traditionally prepared salmon lunch and Native American celebration.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday May 18th from 10-2 and Sunday, May 19 from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.